Not Unhoused: Kevin Spacey Slams The Telegraph For Reporting He’s Homeless and for ‘Selling’ Out Its Own Reporter

Kevin Spacey ripped The Telegraph on Sunday for a recent story that said he was “homeless” in the headline, with the exiled actor saying the British outlet’s report was false in a 2-minute video posted on X on Sunday.

The House of Cards star added The Telegraph’s bogus headline undermined the writer who interviewed him for the November 19 piece, Mick Brown. Spacey accused the outlet of “selling him out” with a “knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks.”

The story’s headline was: “Kevin Spacey interview: Homeless, cancelled and crooning in Cyprus.” Several other outlets picked up the story soon afterwards.

Spacey, in the story, said he is currently living in hotels and Airbnbs wherever he can find work.

“I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” he said.

But on Sunday, Spacey said it was incorrect to call him homeless.

“I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else,” Spacey started his video off by saying. “But in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond. Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out.”

He continued, saying it would be “disingenuous to allow you to believe I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.”

The 66-year-old Spacey has struggled to find mainstream work since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple men a few years ago; he was acquitted of committing sexual assault against four men in London in 2023.

“There are many people, as well all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets or in their cars or are in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them,” Spacey said. “But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was. Which is why it was a shame that The Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist.”

Spacey, in an interview with Piers Morgan last year, broke down and cried while saying he was “millions” of dollars in debt, due to his hefty legal bills.

Watch above, via Spacey’s X account.