Pete Hegseth Vows to ‘Fix’ Pilot Suspensions After July 4 Apache Fly-By: ‘Carry On, Patriots!’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to “fix” the suspension of eight South Carolina National Guard Apache helicopter pilots after they were grounded after low-altitude flybys over crowded beaches during a July 4 airshow.

The incident is the second time this year the defense secretary has publicly inserted himself into an Army flight safety review.

Hegseth weighed in on Thursday night after reports emerged that the pilots had been temporarily suspended from flight duties while their actions during the annual Salute From The Shore event were under review.

“We’ll fix this,” Hegseth wrote on X. “Carry on, Patriots.”

The pilots, assigned to the South Carolina National Guard’s 1-151st Attack Battalion, were grounded after helicopters flew low over beachgoers along the state’s coastline during the Independence Day celebration.

Videos of the aircraft passing close to crowds at beaches went viral across social media.

The annual Salute From the Shore event features military aircraft conducting a flyover along South Carolina’s coast as part of Fourth of July celebrations.

Hegseth’s intervention comes after Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) also urged military officials to reverse the suspensions.

It is shameful that a frivolous complaint turned into a suspension for these brave pilots after putting on one of the best Salute From the Shores in history. I am urging @SCNationalGuard to drop this meaningless, bogus investigation and swiftly allow these pilots to return to… pic.twitter.com/CsiykQdLex — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) July 9, 2026

Earlier Thursday, the South Carolina National Guard described the suspensions as a “routine, non-punitive” administrative step rather than disciplinary action.

Update: Salute from the Shore Flyover review: To clarify, the temporary flight suspension for our Apache pilots is a routine, non-punitive safety measure – not a disciplinary action. These Soldiers remain in good standing with the SCNG and continue daily duties on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/RUX9zqs6Wr — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) July 9, 2026

The move mirrors a similar intervention in March, when Hegseth publicly backed four Apache pilots from the 101st Airborne Division who were grounded after a low fly-by near singer Kid Rock’s Tennessee home.

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