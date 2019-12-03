Fox News executives reportedly keep having to stop their on-air hosts from appearing at fundraising events for Republicans, as the network faces scrutiny over its talent participating in these types of events.

According to a new Washington Post report, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro “and other Fox hosts and paid contributors have attended Republican fundraisers and stumped for GOP candidates in recent weeks,” as “the network appears to have to gone to considerable effort to stop its on-air personalities from promoting Republican events and causes.”

“Network executives have intervened to cancel a long string of fundraising appearances that were to have featured Fox News figures, according to people at Fox,” Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi wrote, while a Fox News spokesperson said the network “addressed the issue with its contributors and hosts, as well as third-party agents who book events.”

While several hosts have kept participating in Republican events in recent months, Fox News executives have cancelled even more, according Farhi’s sources.

Pirro “has been asked to cancel eight events that she was scheduled to speak or appear at this year,” which included events in support of the Trump 2020 campaign. Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade “canceled his participation in a Republican fundraiser in Tennessee in January,” giving organizers the excuse of “scheduling conflicts.”

Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream and Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth have also reportedly faced canceled appearances at political events.

The cancellation spree from Fox News brass comes after the network’s top hosts faced scrutiny for their political ties. Last year, Hannity host Sean Hannity and Pirro controversially joined President Donald Trump on-stage at a rally — an act condemned by other staffers at Fox News.

The network itself also appeared to condemn the appearance, with a statement reading, “Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events… We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight, and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

