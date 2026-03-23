Fox News Guest Says ‘We Need To Let the President Cook’ in Iran

Former Deputy Assistant to the President Robert Greenway told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, “We need to let the president cook” in Iran.

Greenway, a principal architect of the Abraham Accords during President Donald Trump’s first term, agreed with Ingraham’s statement that Iran is “toast” as the regime continues to deny that negotiations are taking place with the U.S.

“Iran is publicly denying any negotiations, certainly any progress, calling Trump’s statements false,” Ingraham said. “But the reality is, look, they’re toast. Although they can still do some damage—we’ll get into that in a bit—but this is only a matter of time before the whole thing collapses.”

Ingraham quoted stats from U.S. Central Command, citing that the U.S. has conducted more than 9,000 strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, sinking or damaging more than 140 Iranian naval vessels.

“So, Iran right now has a five-day window to come to its senses,” she said. “Whatever happens, though, we’re going to win. It’s just a question of how much Iranian infrastructure will survive in the process.”

She went on to express her disbelief that networks, naming ABC, NBC, and CNN, believe Iran on the matter of whether negotiations are taking place, asking Greenway if this is “where we stand now” that members of the press will “actually take the Iranian points of view at this point seriously?”

Greenway appeared unfazed by the media reaction Ingraham described.

“No surprise that too much of the media enterprise is sympathetic to our adversaries,” he said. “Look, three quick points, and you hit the most important. The only numbers that really matter are the fact that the United States and Israel are intercepting 92 to 94 percent of what is left of the Iranian inventory. And second, 100 percent of our strikes are successful. There is nothing the Iranians can do about it. You are 100 percent right: It’s just a matter of time. We need to let the president cook.”

He praised Trump’s work in Iran.

“Second, he is doing a masterful job of it,” he said. “He manufactured leverage by stating we will hit their power supply and generation facilities if they don’t stop within 48 hours. Lo and behold, we are in negotiations. Three, while he has a clear idea where he is headed, the Iranians are in absolute chaos, mostly because their leadership has been disseminated, but also because they’re disconnected from one another. So now, they are arguing with themselves on how best to proceed. In the end, I think a military solution is nearly done and will probably be the way this conflict ends.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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