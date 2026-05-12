Trump Asked at White House if He’s OK With Critics of Iran War Serving in the Military

President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked if he was OK with critics of either himself or the war in Iran serving in the U.S. military.

Trump spoke to the press for several minutes at the White House before boarding Marine One. One reporter inquired: “I know how much you value loyalty. Are you comfortable with people serving in the military if they personally oppose the Iran war or you?”

Trump admitted the circumstances would be less than ideal, but it’s something he could live with.

“It doesn’t mean I’m happy about it,” the president responded. “but I live with a lot of different people.”

Earlier in the press gaggle, Trump attacked reporters on multiple occasions over their question. When one asked him about the recent reports of inflation reaching new highs, Trump called them a “stupid person.”

Moments later, Trump briefly talked about the White House ballroom project and insisted it was still under budget. When a reporter shouted out that something had “doubled,” Trump fired back that he “doubled the size of it, you dumb person.”

“You are not a smart person,” Trump continued.

Watch above via CNN.

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