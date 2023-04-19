Fox’s Peter Doocy Confronts Jean-Pierre About Biden’s Poor Polling on Economy: ‘Why Aren’t People Buying’ His Message?

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to explain the divergence between the Biden administration’s positive messaging on the economy and Americans’ pessimistic view of it during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“69% of people polled by CNBC say they have a negative view of the economy. President Biden talks about the economy all the time. Why aren’t people buying it?” inquired Doocy.

Jean-Pierre responded with an explanation of Biden’s rhetoric:

He talks about the economy all the time because he wants the American people to know that he’s doing everything that he can to make sure that his policies, that he’s put forward, that has shown that he’s building an economy that doesn’t leave anybody behind. It builds an economy from the bottom-up, middle-out. And he also talks about the economy, and when you hear him talk about the economy, he talks about how he’s prioritizing making sure that we lower inflation, and that is where the American people are. Meeting them where they are. He’s going to continue to have that conversation. He understands how important that is for Americans, American families, and so he’ll never shy away from that. I know you’re reading a poll right now — that is one poll. But he’s not going to stop talking about what the American people really care about, which is: What are we doing here to make sure that we are addressing the issues and concerns that they have.

The 69% of respondents who expressed a negative view of the economy in the CNBC poll set a record for the survey, which in its 17-year history has never recorded such an overwhelmingly bleak outlook.

Two-thirds of Americans said that inflation was outstripping their wages and that the United States had either already entered — or is poised to enter — a recession.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com