Charles Payne let an expletive escape his lips live on air while berating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her “elitist” stance on New York Mayor Eric Adams increasing police wages by 28%.

Fox’s Outnumbered played a clip of an NYC officer being hit in the head with a bottle in an unprovoked attack, juxtaposed with AOC saying that money spent on police raises was “misplaced.”

“We are now at a point officially where most officers are paid more than a teacher with a master’s degree,” AOC said. “We are defunding safety, defunding our public schools, defunding our public pools, defunding our parks, defunding libraries, when we are taking all of those resources and demanding that every single department, except the militarized one, be cut.”

This statement brought out the ire of Payne, a financial journalist and host of Fox Business Network’s Making Money With Charles Payne.

“She is so funny. Can I put this out there right up front? The elitist bullshit about teachers with master’s degrees,” Payne said. His word choice caused an Outnumbered co-host to let out a “Wooh!”

“What the hell is that all about?” Payne continued. “That police officer that got smashed in the head, I don’t care if she has a master’s degree, or a business degree, she was standing there as an officer of the law, a peacemaker. Someone premeditated walks up with a bottle in their pocket, smashes her in the head, and she’s talking about someone with a master’s degree?

“This is how elite people—look, if you live in the Bronx, and I have a lot of relatives that live in the Bronx. I used to live there. Look who you’re voting for! This person thinks that someone with a master’s degree deserves—I mean this is what their priorities are based on. This is what it’s based on. It’s based on elitism. People with master’s degrees.

“These are folks who put their lives on the line. Police officers, fire departments, first responders are always underpaid. In New York City, they’re severely underpaid compared to the outlying counties that you talked about. You could easily go to Suffolk County or somewhere else, make a lot more money, face a lot less crime and live a much better life. They’re almost volunteers! They’re almost volunteers, what they’re doing. They should be praised and put on a pedestal, and give them as much money as we can give them—bottom line.”

