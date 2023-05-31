‘Game Over’: Former Mueller Prosecutor Says Trump Will Be Indicted Over Reported Audio of Him Talking About Classified Docs

Former Mueller probe investigator Andrew Weissmann said it could be lights out for Donald Trump if a recording exists of the former president admitting he possessed sensitive classified documents that involved a possible attack on Iran.

“If this reporting is true — and I’m trying not to use hyperbole — this is game over. There is no way that he will not be charged,” Weissmann told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Wallace read from a breaking CNN report:

Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former president Trump acknowledges he held on to a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran, multiple sources told CNN, undercutting his argument that he declassified everything. The recording indicates Trump understood he retained classified material after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but is aware of the limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two sources said.

“This feels like a lights out indictment of any sort of baloney that he has been saying about, ‘I thought them declassified.’ He didn’t even classify them in his imagination,” Wallace said.

Trump’s Florida residence was raided by the FBI in August 2022, during which they seized some 300 classified documents Trump had taken with him from his time in the White House.

Weissmann said the possibility of a tape would demonstrate not only the possession of classified documents, but the “dissemination of classified information. That puts it into a completely different ballpark when you are at the Department of Justice examining the seriousness of the violation and whether to bring charges,” he said. “It also is a separate crime to disseminate versus just possess.”

Weissmann said that “dissemination” is what makes Trump’s case different from other politicians possessing classified documents.

“So, from just a political perspective it’s huge because it’s a way of saying there’s no evidence this happened with respect to President Biden or former Vice President Pence,” Weissmann said.

Further, Weissmann said the information “is of the most sensitive types of classified information, which is war plans involving potential attack on Iran.

“So, from every single aspect of this, if this report is accurate and there is this tape recording, there will be an indictment, and it is hard to see how, given all the evidence that we’ve been talking about, that there will not be a conviction here.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

