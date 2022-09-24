Gavin Newsom Says He ‘Worries More’ About Ron DeSantis Than Donald Trump

Contrary to the spirit if not the letter of California’s ban on taxpayer-funded travel to Texas, far-left Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom went to Austin for the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday to bash the Republican governors he’s been trying to start fundraiser-ready feuds with. While doing so, he slapped Tucker Carlson, too, for good measure.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, Newsom said that while he does still worry about ex-president Donald Trump, his particular concerns now are for the likes of Carlson, and of course Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

“I worry about Trump, I worry about Trumpism,” said Newsom during his one-on-one on the TribFest stage. “I worry more about Tucker Carlson. I worry about Ron DeSantis.”

Newsom said that Gov. DeSantis is a “bully,” and that while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is “light years ahead in policy” than DeSantis, the Florida governor has “weaponized” it.

“I worry about Trump, because Trump has proven that Democracy is now partisan, which is remarkable,” he added.

At another point during his remarks, he pointed the finger more broadly at Republican and MAGA media, saying the supporters and viewers aren’t “deplorable,” it’s the people “promoting” the ideas to those audiences who are.

.@GavinNewsom on right-wing media and empathy for MAGA supporters: "I get why people believe this stuff. They're not deplorable. The people promoting the BS are," he said. "At the end of the day, there's this quest we're all on for belonging. We all want to be loved." #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/NUbMolixUa — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 24, 2022

Watch the clips above, via The Texas Tribune Festival 2022.

