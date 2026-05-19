‘Gee, I Want to Go to Heaven!’ Trump Touts Religion’s ‘Tremendous Comeback’ After National Mall Rally

President Donald Trump celebrated the “tremendous comeback” religion has made in the United States over the last few years, with the president telling reporters in front of the White House on Tuesday morning that it was a great development — and will hopefully lead to less crime.

“I think religion’s very important for a country. This country was built largely on religion,” Trump said. “When you have strong religion you have less crime, it’s just a fact. Whatever it may be, it’s like ‘Gee, I want to go to heaven, so I’m not going to do this or that.’ Who knows?”

Trump weighed in on the topic after being asked about the Rededicate 250 prayer event that was held in Washington, D.C. last weekend. The president gave a video address to the crowd and read from Chronicles — which the president said was harder than giving a political speech. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all spoke as well.

Their messages were a bit more optimistic than what evangelical preacher Franklin Graham told the crowd — that America was “morally rotten” and “sick” from modern trends like transgenderism and gay marriage.

“Religion is a good thing. Christianity is the great thing for our country,” Trump continued. “The successes that we’ve had have been based on Christianity and religion. I’m very proud of that. Religion is taking off like our country is taking off. Our country is hotter now than it’s ever been and I’ll tell ya, religion is making a tremendous comeback. You look at churches today, they’re full. You go back two or three years, nobody was going.”

Trump added that polling is typically “so fake.” But he said that’s not the case with the recent polls that show Americans are more religious than in recent years.

A Gallup Poll from April found 42% of young men between 18-29 said religion is “very important” to them — up from 28% a few years earlier. And Gallup found last year that 59% of Americans have a positive view of religion, up from 49% in 2022.

Watch above via Fox News.

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