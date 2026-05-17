‘America Has Become Morally Rotten!’ Franklin Graham Denounces the US as ‘Sick With Sin’ at Rededicate 250 Event

Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham claimed America is a morally bankrupt nation that is headed down the tubes because it has shunned the Bible in favor of “sick” modern trends like transgenderism and gay marriage.

Graham shared his pessimistic view of the country during the “Rededicate 250” event in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The day-long prayer rally at the National Mall will feature video addresses from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as speakers like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

During his time at the mic, Graham warned America is racing towards ruin.

“There is a downward moral decline spiraling ever deeper into the mire. Things that never would have been talked about publicly just 30 years ago, sinful behavior that should make us blush, is now celebrated and flaunted on Main Street America,” Graham vented. “America has become morally rotten, completely sick with sin; transgenderism, same-sex marriage, opening women’s locker rooms to men, are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Graham said this is largely due to the Bible being “removed” from schools and mostly from the public square. He said that has led to the country looking and acting much different than when it was founded.

“The spiritual climate of 2026 is vastly different than the country our Founding Fathers established in 1776,” he said. “The vast majority of Americans then had at least a basic understanding of the Bible.”

He also lamented that Americans have an “insatiable appetite” for violence that is easily fed by video games and videos on YouTube.

Graham is the son of the late famous evangelist Billy Graham; he has a close relationship with Trump and was one of the 13 people the president appointed to his Religious Liberty Commission last year. He recently said the “hand of God” spared Trump, after the latest assassination attempt against him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

His solution for America’s downward spiral? Pray and read the Bible more, he told the crowd on Sunday. “There can be no revival without prayer and repentance,” he said.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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