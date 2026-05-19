MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Floats Wild Theory Trump Plans on ‘Barricading’ Himself in White House Ballroom After 2028 Election

MS NOW anchor Chris Hayes said he is starting to believe an increasingly popular theory on the left: that President Donald Trump plans on “barricading” himself inside his new White House ballroom and refusing to leave after the 2028 election.

Hayes shared his concern in an X post on Tuesday morning.

“I’m starting to become convinced that Trump’s monomaniacal obsession with the ballroom/bunker is because he plans on barricading himself inside the bunker when his term is up,” Hayes posted.

That was in response to a report from Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman that Trump is focused on getting the proposed $1 billion in ballroom security enhancements approved by lawmakers. “Trump wants this on his desk by June 1,” Sherman reported.

I'm starting to become convinced that Trump's monomaniacal obsession with the ballroom/bunker is because he plans on barricading himself inside the bunker when his term is up. https://t.co/HX9I0qUV8T — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2026

Trump has championed the ballroom project he is spearheading on numerous occasions, and he said it was especially necessary after he was targeted in another assassination attempt last month. The president said a “large, safe, and secure” ballroom was vital following the attempted murder spree at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

“It cannot be built fast enough!” Trump added.

Hayes is not the first person to float the idea Trump will stay in the ballroom after his term ends, though.

Earlier this month, liberal podcaster Anthony Davis shared a bizarre theory Trump is building his much-maligned ballroom not to host events, but because he is creating a secret underground bunker that will allow him to “hunker down” and never leave the White House.

“There is a fear that he ain’t leaving and that is something to be taken very seriously,” Davis said on the MeidasTouch’s The Weekend Show.

“He’s building an additional 100,000 square feet to hunker down this time with a military installation below this giant ballroom that will clearly never be used for balls,” Davis added.

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