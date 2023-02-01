George Santos’ Campaign Finance Reports Reveal More Questionable Donations, Including Over $45K His Family Won’t Confirm Giving

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), one of the most fabulous of serial fabulists ever to slink around the halls of the Longworth House Office Building, appears to have a lot of questionable entries on his campaign finance reports — including tens of thousands of dollars in donations from his family members that no one seems to be willing nor able to verify.

Santos has been caught in so many wild fabrications, exaggerations, and pants-on-fire lies that editors across the country do not require an opinion tag when their reporters call him a “liar.” My attempt on Jan. 20 to list and rank his falsehoods didn’t even last a day before needing an update and now seems laughably out of date less than two weeks later. Among the latest highlights in the fantastical adventures of Congress’ semi-Talented Mr. Ripley are attempting to hide his Spotify playlists from reporters, claiming a mugger once stole his shoes, and making up fake donor names on his campaign finance reports from his first congressional run in 2020.

As reporters continue to pour through those campaign finance reports, new nuggets of shadiness continue to be unearthed. According to a report by Mother Jones’ Noah Lanard and David Corn, Santos’ 2022 campaign reports follow his “pattern of questionable contributions,” and this time it involves his family.

Santo’s campaign raked in more than $45,000 that is attributed to his own family members in Queens, Mother Jones reported, including “a mail handler who gave more than $4,000, a painter who donated the maximum of $5,800, and a student who also contributed $5,800.”

Another Santos family member is listed on the report as giving the max $5,800 via two donations of $2,900 each. The relative requested to not be identified but denied making the donation or having any knowledge about it, telling the reporters, “I’m dumbfounded” and “I don’t have that money to throw around!”

Santos’ sister, Tiffany Devolder Santos, is also shown on his report donating more than $5,000 to his campaign, but “[w]hen a Mother Jones reporter contacted her on Tuesday, she would not confirm whether she or her relatives had made the contributions attributed to them by Santos’ campaign.”

The congressman’s own personal finances remain under a high level of scrutiny, as he has refused to explain how he acquired the more than $700,000 he loaned to his campaign, and the details he has provided don’t quite add up.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com