Santos Files Paperwork Showing His Company He Claimed Managed $80 Million in Assets Has Address in Dollar Tree Strip Mall

New little details about serial fabulist Rep. George Santos’ (R-NY) tall tales keep crawling out of the muck, and updated campaign finance reports have brought us an amusing tidbit about the Devolder Organization LLC, which he claimed managed more than $80 million in assets on a previous version of his campaign website.

Santos has spun so many wild fabrications, exaggerations, and pants-on-fire lies that my attempt last Friday to list and rank them didn’t even last a day before needing an update and less than a week later seems laughably out of date.

The questions about his personal finances have been one of the top unsolved mysteries about Congress’ own Semi-Talented Mr. Ripley, with Santos somehow going from making only $55,000, claiming zero assets, having trouble paying rent, and allegedly swiping luxury clothing and accessories from various roommates, to being able to loan his campaign $700,000.

Spectrum News’ NYC affiliate reported that the funds Santos originally claimed were “personal funds” on his campaign finance reports he is now claiming in updated filings were from income earned with the Devolder Organization.

Santos has claimed this amazing pile of moolah came from his absolutely wonderful talent in various business dealings, and totally not from any sort of shady Russian oligarch or other nefarious character who might seek to buy their own pet Congressman. Nope, all totally legit. Sure, sure.

Anyway, according to the Florida Department of Corporations, Devolder Organization LLC lists its address in Melbourne, Florida.

That exact address happens to be a “Fast Mail N More” mail center, a business that allows customers to rent mailboxes.

Other tenants in the strip mall include a Dollar Tree, Staples, a Chinese restaurant, a nail salon, and a check cashing service.

The address Santos originally listed for Devolder Organization when it was formed in 2021 — also in Melbourne — does appear to be an attractive office park, currently hosting businesses including doctor’s offices, a law firm, a State Farm insurance agency, and another wealth management company.

Unsurprisingly, Santos’ finances are under multiple investigations. And Dollar Tree is now selling its wares for $1.25, so really, whom can you trust in this cold, cold world?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com