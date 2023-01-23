George Santos Claims Someone Tried to Murder Him and That His Shoes Were Stolen off His Feet on Fifth Avenue

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed he was the target of an “assassination attempt” and – in a separate incident – had his shoes stolen off his feet in Manhattan in broad daylight.

Santos made the allegations in Portuguese during an interview on a Brazilian podcast in December. The interview was obtained and translated by the Rachel Maddow Show, which aired parts of it on Monday night.

The freshman congressman, who is of Brazilian ancestry, came under fire when it was revealed – after he was elected – that he fabricated much of his life story. The serial liar has so far resisted calls to resign from Congress.

Host Rachel Maddow aired portions of the interview on Monday night on MSNBC.

In the interview, Santos claimed he has been the victim of multiple crimes. He said he and his husband returned home from a New Year’s party in 2021 to find their Florida home had been vandalized.

“It was vandalized because we were at a Republican party,” he alleged.

Santos then claimed he was the victim of an assassination attempt.

“We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house.”

Maddow told her audience, “We have inquired about this claim from him. We have not heard back.”

She aired more of the interview and at one point Santos said someone stole his shoes “in the middle of Fifth Avenue,” which happens to be one block south of Trump Tower.

“In the summer of 2021, in the middle of Fifth Avenue, with the, with 55th, I was mugged by two men,” Santos went on. “Before asking any questions, they weren’t Black, they were even White, but they robbed me, took my briefcase, took my shoes, and my watch. And that was in broad daylight. It was 3 p.m. I was leaving my office, going to the garage, getting my car, and I was mugged.”

One of the podcast hosts seemed incredulous.

“They stole your shoes in the middle of Fifth Avenue?” he asked.

“In the middle of Fifth Avenue,” Santos replied. “And that wasn’t the worst of it. Nobody did anything. Nobody did anything. The fear is real. It’s surreal what we live through here.”

Maddow noted that presumably there would be a record of any police protection he may have received. She noted the podcast hosts later asked Santos for the police report of his mugging, but they did not receive a response.

“We have also put in a records request with the NYPD for any police report that matches Mr. Santos described,” she said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com