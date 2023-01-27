Santos Accused of ‘Hiding’ Spotify Account from Media, Includes ‘Songs By Drag Queens’ and ‘Turn Up’ Playlist, Per Report

The journey of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has gotten so strange, he’s now being called out for hiding his music preferences from the public.

Santos continues to face accusations over a mountain of lies about his background, work history, and much more.

The Republican’s refusal to resign — coupled with his denial of very obvious lies — has led to deep dives on various corners of his life, apparently now including his Spotify playlists. A Daily Beast report this week asked whether Santos was “hiding” his Spotify account. Like nearly everything involving Santos, the tale is bizarre and almost inexplicable.

According to the Beast’s Ursula Perano, Santos at one point denied having a Spotify at all after taking “unusual countermeasures” to conceal his account.

How did the Spotify account of Santos end up under the spotlight? As Perano reported, they were looking into the social media accounts of Santos’ reported husband, leading them to the Spotify account.

From Daily Beast:

The Daily Beast reached out to Santos multiple times this week asking if the account was his. Santos at first didn’t respond—and then denied having a Spotify at all. But within hours after the first contact through a voicemail on his cellphone, the account’s name was changed from “Mr. Dee”—a potential play off “Devolder,” one of his known surnames—to “ABC123.” That wasn’t the only detail that made the connection between Santos and the account far more than a coincidence.

He’s been accused of performing as a drag queen in Brazil, something that shocked many considering the Republican’s rigid social views. Santos first denied the accusation, but then later admitted to “having fun” at a festival, but denied ever performing regularly as a drag queen. Daily Beast noted in their Spotify report that Santos has been making most of his social media presence private as questions mount about his background and financing of his campaign.

Asked about the Spotify account by the outlet, Santos first denied ever receiving a voicemail inquiry and then claimed he didn’t use Spotify, but instead uses Pandora.

“I don’t use Spotify. I use Pandora,” he said.

On and on the Santos train goes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com