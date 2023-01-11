New York Republicans Crack Up Telling Reporters How George Santos Claimed He Was the Star of His Volleyball Team

Nassau County Republican Party Chair Joseph Cairo led his colleagues in laughing about George Santos’ (R-NY) sensational, false claim to have once been an athletic star.

Cairo was among the New York Republican leaders who held a press conference on Wednesday to demand Santos’ resignation in light of the revelations that he fabricated his education, his work history, and numerous major aspects of his life story.

Santos has told reporters that he won’t resign despite multiple investigations and his state GOP allies abandoning him.

As his fellow leaders spoke of how Santos’ lies represent a grave betrayal of public trust, Cairo fielded numerous questions, including one about what he saw on Santos’ resume. Cairo recalled that Santos claimed he attended Baruch College and New York University, even though the congressman has now admitted he attended neither institution.

Santos’ claims about his time at Baruch remained in focus for Cairo, recalling how the two of them spoke about Santos claiming he was into sports.

“He told me…that he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship,” Cairo said. That anecdote drew visible laughs and colleagues from his his cohorts.

“What can I tell you?” Cairo said with an air of sheepishness.

