Georgia GOP Candidate Goes Viral with Warning to Officers Who Commit ‘Treason’: ‘It’s Death by Firing Squad. I Didn’t Write It’

Georgia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kandiss Taylor has managed to get some eyeballs on her campaign by suggesting “corrupt” law enforcement officers should face “death by firing squad” if guilty of treason.

“We are not making backroom deals with sheriffs. They are the highest constitutional office of their county, and they are going to do the will of the people. I don’t mind handcuffing them, either,” she said at a rally on Sunday.

Taylor went on to say she doesn’t mind “handcuffing any single person” who goes against “our government,” especially officers.

“The Constitution says, when you commit treason, it is death by firing squad. I didn’t write it. It is in there. It is serious,” she said.

A clip of Taylor's comments were flagged by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter and have been viewed well over a million times.

Treason is punishable by death, but there is nothing specific in the Constitution requiring death by a firing squad for the crime.

Taylor said at the rally that she’s heard stories of “corrupt” sheriffs and people should pray for them to be replaced quickly.

Taylor is trailing well behind Gov. Brian Kemp and David Perdue in polls, but she has managed to get attention through bizarre marketing and comments like the “death by firing squad” claim. While campaigning, for instance, Taylor has been touring in a bus with the slogan “Jesus, Guns, Babies” emblazoned on it. The bus accompanied her to the Sunday rally.

Another recent clip of Taylor earned pushback on social media. In it, the Republican said Native Americans “sacrificed” so Christians could worship Jesus.

As that comment received heavy backlash, Taylor took to Twitter over the weekend and asked, “Why are people so sensitive and easily offended?”

