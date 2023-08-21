‘GIANT MURDER WAVE!’ Trump Takes Attacks on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to an Absurd New Level

It is fair to say that former President Donald Trump is not a huge fan of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. But the ex-president’s animus, at least expressed on social media, went to new heights Monday morning when Trump blamed Kemp for what he called a “GIANT MURDER WAVE!”

At issue is Trump’s eagerness to impeach Fulton County DA Fani Willis — who he labeled as “crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan.” Willis did indeed reveal her partisan nature during her campaign, which CNN’s Elie Honig brutally called out, but there is no evidence of her being crooked or corrupt, as Trump alleged.

Nonetheless, Trump blamed Kemp and Willis for ostensibly allowing: “Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE. Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION.”

Trump posted on social media:

Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the Impeachment of the crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed Murder and other Violent Crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE. Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!). Willis should focus on out of control Murder, not “I will get TRUMP” over a Perfect Phone Call. Georgia does not deserve this GIANT MURDER WAVE!

According to a recent WalletHub report, Atlanta is ranked 11th in the nation for violent crime and has seen an increase in murder rates over the past few years. No doubt Atlanta is not the safest city in the nation, but its problems do not seem materially different than other urban areas in red and blue states.

