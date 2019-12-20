President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed Democrats want to execute him during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Thursday.

Speaking about the impeachment of President Trump, Giuliani declared, “This is America. You know where that happens? That happens in countries where there are dictatorships, and they’re moving us in that direction.”

“The whole impeachment process just trashed the Constitution. No right to counsel, no right to call witnesses, no right of confrontation, no right to even have your lawyer there and investigate all the lawyers. They wanna put Barr in prison and they wanna execute me,” he continued. “Good luck by the way. The Mafia tried that. And the FARC. The Mafia, the FARC, and the word you can’t say, Islamic extremist terrorists, have all taken out contracts of one kind or another to kill me, and my answer is good luck. I just get angrier and I go after you more.”

Watch above via Turning Point USA. H/T Jason Campbell.

