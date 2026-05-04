Trump Blames ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ for Sending Rudy Giuliani to the Hospital in Scathing Attack

President Donald Trump turned a social media post about the hospitalization of Rudy Giuliani into a full-scale attack on Democrats, blaming “radical left lunatics” for treating the former NYC mayor “so badly.”

Trump’s Truth Social tirade came hours after it was reported that Giuliani, a Trump loyalist who served as the Big Apple’s mayor from 1994 to 2001, was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday night. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Hours earlier, Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman told Fox News in a statement that Giuliani, 81, was in critical condition in a Florida hospital and was “fighting.”

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” Goodman said. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”

Goodman did not specify which hospital Giuliani had checked into, nor what he was hospitalized for.

Giuliani, New York’s first Republican hizzoner in nearly 30 years, became known as “America’s Mayor” after the September 11 terror attacks near the end of his second term.

He was selected as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” a few months later as a result of his leadership.

Giuliani later served as Trump’s personal attorney during the president’s first term, and became a leading voice in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani reached a confidential settlement in the $1.3 billion defamation suit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems last year, after the company alleged that he shared “defamatory falsehoods” about it following the 2020 election.

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