Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) is in “critical condition in a Florida hospital, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman told Fox News that the 81-year-old NYC native is currently”fighting.”

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” Goodman said. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”

Goodman shared the same statement with The New York Times, which reported he did not specify what Giuliani went to the hospital for; Goodman also did not share which hospital Giuliani is in.

Giuliani served as the mayor of The Big Apple from 1994 to 2001; he was the city’s first Republican mayor in nearly 30 years.

He was thrust into the national spotlight — even more than he already was — during the last few months of his time in office, following the September 11 terror attacks. Time selected him as the magazine’s “Person of the Year” a few months later for his leadership after the Twin Towers were knocked down.

“Tomorrow, New York is going to be here,” Giuliani said after the attack.”And we’re going to rebuild, and we’re going to be stronger than we were before… I want the people of New York to be an example to the rest of the country, and the rest of the world, that terrorism can’t stop us.”

Giuliani later served as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney during Trump’s first term.

Giuliani reached a confidential settlement in the $1.3 billion defamation suit Dominion voting Systems brought against him last year, which the company filed after saying he shared “defamatory falsehoods” about it after the 2020 election.

Trump on Sunday night called Giuliani a “True Warrior” and the “Best Mayor” in NYC history “BY FAR,” after receiving the news he was hospitalized.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Watch above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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