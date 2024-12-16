Pam Bondi Convinced Rudy Giuliani to Join Her in Challenge to 2020 Election That Got Him Disbarred

Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who President-elect Donald Trump has nominated to lead the Department of Justice, played a key role in Trump’s early efforts to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, according to a new Washington Post report.

Per the Post, Bondi — who publicly declared that there was “evidence of cheating,” and “fake ballots” in the days after the election — and longtime Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski drove to Philadelphia the morning after election night, and called Rudy Giuliani to urge him to join them.

“I said, ‘Gee Pam … I don’t have the time,’” Giuliani told the Washington, D.C. Bar committee that disbarred him earlier this year. “I really didn’t want to go because I had so many things to organize, and it seemed to me that just one jurisdiction wasn’t worth sacrificing getting started in the others.”

But Giuliani did end up joining the pair at a press conference later that day that saw Bondi say that Trump had “won Pennsylvania” and attack a Republican deputy city commissioner who was immediately subjected to harassment, and even a visit to his home from one person infuriated by the supposed electoral fraud.

A couple of days later, Bondi was present for Giuliani’s infamous press conference outside of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C. this past September. The D.C. Board of Professional Responsibility had argued in May that the falsehoods he peddled about Pennsylvania in the wake of the 2020 election merited such a punishment.

“He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” declared the committee. “The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done.”

Giuliani had previously been stripped of his license to practice law in New York.