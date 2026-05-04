Rudy Giuliani Now ‘Breathing on His Own’ But Remains in Critical Condition With Pneumonia

Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia and is breathing on his own, according to his spokesman, Ted Goodman.

Goodman announced Sunday that Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition, but did not provide additional details then.

In an update posted to X on Monday, Goodman wrote that the 81-year-old remained critical but no longer required a ventilator to breathe.

Giuliani “is now breathing on his own, with his family and primary medical provider at his side,” Goodman wrote, adding, “Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter — as he has demonstrated throughout his life — and he is winning this battle.”

Giuliani has a condition called “restrictive airway disease,” Goodman wrote, contracted during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City. He wrote that the condition exacerbates respiratory illnesses like pneumonia.

On Friday night, Giuliani hosted his podcast “America’s Mayor Live” and noted he had a cough and that his voice was “a little bit under the weather.” He was hospitalized soon after.

Goodman wrote that the virus “quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition.”

Trump confirmed Sunday that Giuliani was hospitalized.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump added. “They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani served as Trump’s personal lawyer, and became a zealous proponent of Trump’s theory that the 2020 elections were rigged against him. Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C. over his actions to overturn the election.

Giuliani was hospitalized last year after suffering serious injuries sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire. Trump said days after that accident that he would award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

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