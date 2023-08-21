Glenn Kirschner Claims Trump Will Be ‘Convicted By a Chorus Of Republican Voices’ at Trial, Including Meadows and Pence

Donald Trump will be “convicted by a chorus of Republican voices,” including Mark Meadows and Mike Pence when he heads to court, claimed former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner Monday on MSNBC.

Kirschner’s comment came during a panel discussion with Nicolle Wallace about former Trump allies turning against the former president and cooperating with authorities. He said:

First of all, I am so impressed when I hear evidence of Mark Meadows saying things that pretty dramatically undercut Donald Trump’s claims regarding the classified documents, like he telepathically declassified them with his mind, like they were automatically declassified when he took them from the White House. When you have his own chief of staff, a fellow Republican, Mark Meadows, completely eviscerate those claims. You also have Mike Pence in his own mealy-mouthed way going a long way to also undercut those claims. You know, once these cases are at trial, Nicolle, Donald Trump will be convicted by a chorus of Republican voices. I mean, I think back to the January 6th House select committee, I think there was nary a Democrat that we saw testify. So, once these cases are in trial proper, I do maintain it’s going to kind of be like shooting fish in a barrel. Donald Trump will not have a compelling defense.

Kirschner likened Trump’s upcoming trials to organized crime cases he has prosecuted, saying it was always better to have fellow gang members testify against a defendant, rather than rival gang members.

“It doesn’t mean they’re lying, but it puts their credibility instantly in question. Well, Donald Trump’s own gang members from the GOP are going to be the ones presenting the most sharply incriminating information against Donald Trump. So these cases are quite strong.”

Meadows and 17 others were indicted along with Trump in the Georgia election tampering case brought by Fulton Co. D.A. Fani Willis under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute. All of the co-defendants have been ordered to surrender to authorities by Aug. 25.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

