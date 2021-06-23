Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL) is not alone among Republicans in believing that the 2020 election wasn’t “fair and square.” But the Florida congresswoman is going much further — stating that no election in American history has been on the level.

Cammack stated her view during an interview with Cheddar anchor J.D. Durkin, who was asking her about Senate Republicans blocking the We The People voting rights act advanced by Democrats. Speaking about what she views as the public’s lack of faith in the integrity of America’s electoral system, Cammack floated the nebulous, unsubstantiated claim that there was “a lot of funny business” related to the 2020 vote, “and those types of actions really undermine what people believe to be a free and fair election.”

The Florida representative was among the group of Congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election months ago, even after the U.S. Capitol was attacked by Donald Trump’s supporters who were fueled by his false claims of the election being “stolen.” When asked if she stands by that move, Cammack pushed back on Durkin’s question by claiming that her vote to decertify the Arizona and Pennsylvania results “was not to overturn the election.”

Cammack defended her decision by arguing that in both states, the contest was an affront to the Constitution between changes in their election laws and methodical adjustments they undertook because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is fundamentally unconstitutional,” Cammack said, “which is why we voted to decertify those two states. Never once was there any notion that decertifying those states would overturn the election.”

Durkin then shifted gears and asked, “Did Joe Biden win this election fair and square?”

“I think Joe Biden is the President of the United States because the American people voted for the president of the United States, and that’s how their ballot was intended to be cast,” Cammack said. “Despite the fact that we voted to decertify the votes in Pennsylvania and Arizona, there weren’t enough votes to change that outcome, and so I think everyone went into that vote understanding that.”

“But did he win the election fair and square?” Durkin asked again.

“I think any ballot that is fraudulently cast casts doubt on the entire election,” Cammack responded. This ignores the fact that Trump and his legal team spent months claiming the election was corrupted by mass fraud, even though no evidence ever emerged of fraud on the size and scale that would’ve flipped the entire election. Durkin touched on this as he remarked that “every election has its issues,” and he once again asked Cammack to answer the question.

“I think Joe Biden won the election,” Cammack countered. “I think it’s impossible to say ‘fair and square’ when we know there were issues around the electoral process…but we’re splitting hairs here.”

Since Cammack wouldn’t say Biden’s victory was “fair and square,” Durkin asked her if she agrees with Trump, who has claimed the election was “rigged” ever since he lost it.

Her answer:

I don’t believe this was rigged. Again, President Biden won the election, but if you say fair and square, that implies every single legal ballot was counted and cast, and there was not one illegal or fraudulent ballot that was cast. We all know that is not true. There are instances of voter fraud all across America. Now, was it enough to overturn the election? I don’t believe so, but again, ‘fair and square’ is a definitive statement.

Durkin countered by noting that according to Cammack’s logic, “you could also say that in 2016, Donald Trump didn’t win fair and square, right?”

“We could say that going back to every presidential election we’ve had in modern history,” Cammack answered.

Watch above, via Cheddar.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com