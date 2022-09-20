GOP Nominee for Governor Attempts to Explain Porn to Reporter: ‘Two Naked People… Want Me to Send You Some?’

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon attempted to explain what “pornographic” means to a reporter Tuesday, and offered to send some examples as references.

The offer came as Dixon explained her issue with some books in the state’s schools that she has deemed inappropriate for children at a press conference on education.

Eric Lloyd of 9&10 News in Michigan relayed Dixon’s remarks:

We will ban school personnel from talking to young kids about sex and gender behind their parents’ backs. Leadership is being unafraid to say that if an adult is caught showing pornographic materials to young children and talking to them about sex in school without their parent’s consent, that adult will be prosecuted just as they would currently if they did that at a bus stop.

During the event, the GOP nominee attempted to explain literature she said she would remove from schools, if elected.

I did not expect to have a gubernatorial nominee define “pornography” at a press conference but nothing about this election cycle has made sense. pic.twitter.com/H3c8q8TuVB — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) September 20, 2022

As Dixon addressed reporters, a woman asked, “Can you define what pornographic means for you in terms of books in K-12 schools?”

Dixon responded, “Do you need me to define pornographic?”

The Michigan conservative then offered one descriptive example of pornography.

“So, there’s two naked people and they are acting out a sexual act – multiple different sexual acts,” Dixon said. “Do you want me to send you some so you can see them?”

After the reporter replied she was open to receiving examples of pornography in books, Dixon said, “That would be fine.”

Dixon’s message Tuesday was about ending “radical sex” and “gender activism” in schools. She faces Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the November general election.

