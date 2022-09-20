Conservative Charlie Sykes Rips ‘Reckless’ Trump, Who’s ‘More Dangerous Than Ever’ After Nods to QAnon

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes ripped Donald Trump after the former president appeared to give multiple nods to the QAnon crowd in recent days.

Trump spoke at a rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he delivered a dark speech about American decline. As he spoke, music began playing that sounded similar to a song co-opted by QAnon followers. According to these conspiracy theorists, Trump was elected in 2016 to uncover a secret global cabal of elites who operate an underground sex trafficking ring involving children.

The former president also shared a post on his social media app depicting him wearing a photoshopped “Q” pin on his lapel. A QAnon slogan appeared on the image, reading, “The storm is coming.”

Trump has also warned of civil unrest if he’s indicted as part of the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigations into him.

On Tuesday’s Deadline: White House, Sykes said he’s alarmed by Trump’s behavior, calling it “reckless.”

“He’s unstable, he’s ignorant, he’s immoral, dishonest, and the reality is he’s more dangerous than ever,” Sykes said. “He is now very openly threatening violence, chaos, anarchy if he is held accountable in the rule of law. He is embracing one of the most dangerous conspiracy theories out there.”

The conservative host of The Bulwark Podcast bemoaned the dearth of “responsible Republicans” condemning Trump’s actions.

“It’s been absolute crickets,” he continued. “There’s been absolutely nothing from any Republican.”

Sykes added, “It is an indication of what Donald Trump has done to this political party and what he is prepared to do to the country… I think it’s very, very clear that Donald Trump poses a much greater and more imminent threat to the constitutional republic than he ever has before.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

