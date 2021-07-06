Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) bluntly explained Republicans’ legislative strategy as a minority party until the 2022 midterm election: chaos and obstruction.

In a newly surfaced video dated June 29 from a Patriot Voices event, the congressman explains the state of play on Capitol Hill vis-à-vis the infrastructure plan being hashed out in Congress. Roy said Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is just tacking hard to the left,” and that he’s waiting to see what kind of bill emerges from the Senate.

“We have no idea where they are,” he said of the Senate negotiations.

NEW–> GOP Congressman on bipartisanship: We want “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” pic.twitter.com/yvsGTNkDGB — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 6, 2021

“Honestly, right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022, and then get in here and lead,” said Roy.

He expressed concern that in addition to a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats might try to use budget reconciliation to pass a separate bill containing provisions he called “liberal garbage.” Under the Senate rules, 60 votes are required to begin and end debate on most bills, which poses a problem for Democrats in the 50-50 Senate. However, budget reconciliation bills require only a simple majority, which the Democrats would have if they all vote together. (Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie.)

Roy’s comments echo those of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who in May stated, “One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration.” McConnell said as much about Barack Obama in 2010, when he declared, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”

In his comments, Roy expressed frustration with the lack of clarity surrounding infrastructure negotiations:

The people who were working to cut the deal, by the way, were not your conservative warriors in the Senate. And so they’re cutting a deal, but then Biden, who came out and said ‘We have a deal,’ allowed Pelosi to basically kind of step in and go, ‘Whoop, no you don’t. You’re only gonna get that deal if you have reconciliation with all this liberal garbage. And then Biden said, ‘Ok, yeah.’ And they kind of backed away from the deal. Then he kind of came back away from the veto threat, so nobody knows what anybody’s gonna do right now. That’s the thing. This is the problem. I actually say, thank the Lord. Eighteen more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done. That’s what we want.

Former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum, who was also at the event, can be heard saying, “I agree” in response to Roy’s comments.

Watch above via The Undercurrent.

