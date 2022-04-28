GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Blasts the Rhetoric of ‘The New Right’: They Sound ‘Very Liberal’ and ‘Very Left-Wing’

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) labeled the ‘new right’ movement too revolutionary and ‘left-wing’ during a recent interview.

On Wednesday’s episode of Crenshaw’s podcast Hold These Truths, author Douglas Murray, who appeared as a guest, said “the nature of conservatism is that there has to be some trust in institutions. Here’s the problem as I see it in America. All the institutions, to some extent, betrayed that trust of the people by politicizing themselves.”

Crenshaw jumped in to say, “you know what’s interesting about the psychology of this is that — cause you’re right, that’s exactly what it is, conservatives generally have this healthy paranoia of government. That can — taken to an extreme, a healthy paranoia can turn into an unhealthy paranoia.”

He continued, “you see a mistake here, you see a transgression here. Because in the end these are human institutions. And then you decide that the entire institution is at fault. It’s rubbish. It needs to be thrown out with everything else.”

“You hear this exact kind of narrative from the populous right,” Crenshaw said. “The ‘new right’ or whatever they call themselves. It’s really difficult to land on exactly what they believe, I’m not even sure we agree on basic policies. But their rhetoric is very revolutionary, it’s very liberal, it’s very left wing. What’s interesting is that it’s exactly what the war on the West is.”

“You take the worst of something and then you decide to paint the whole of it in that way,” he continued. “There’s a lot of logical fallacies, a lot of cognitive dissonance that happens on the left. — And you know what, it happens on the right too and if you don’t acknowledge it, you’re crazy!”

Murray concluded, “absolutely, I think we can agree that all political sides are capable of going bad. It’s just that, certainly in recent decades, the one that went bad fastest was the political left. Largely because it didn’t know where the boundaries are.”

Listen above via Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw.

