Megyn Kelly Laughs at Dire Warning from MSNBC’s Ari Melber That Twitter Could Be Used To Upend Elections: ‘Say it Ain’t So’

Megyn Kelly and guest Douglas Murray were in stitches as they reacted to MSNBC’s dire warning that Elon Musk could influence Twitter to upend U.S. elections.

On Monday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host said “Ari Melber of MSNBC in an incredible, I guess it’s a self-own, I don’t know. We were looking at it on our team saying ‘Is this satire? Is he just trolling us with this?’ It’s taking a lot of guff on Twitter today for his dire predictions of what Twitter or social media could become possibly in the future.”

Kelly then played a soundbite of Melber saying, “You own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you. You don’t have to explain yourself. You don’t even have to be transparent.”

He continued, “You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees. You could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn on the reach of something else and the rest of us might not find out until after the election.”

Kelly and Murray appeared back on the screen laughing. “Say it ain’t so!” Kelly said.

“What?!” Kelly added in confusion.

Murray replied, “It’s all said as if it were a hypothetical — none of which has happened before.”

“It’s amazing isn’t it?” Kelly said. “It’s the best soundbite I’ve heard in days.”

Murray laughed saying, “If people aren’t careful, Twitter could have the power to, for instance, silence America’s oldest published paper! Imagine that!” A reference to the October 2020 standoff between Twitter and the New York Post over the blocking of articles pertaining to Hunter Biden on the platform.

“A sitting president could be de-platformed,” Kelly added.

“Anything could happen Megyn! Anything!” Murray said.

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com