GOP Texas Voter on CNN Rails Against Trump After Endorsing Ken Paxton: ‘He’s Ruined My Republican Party’

A man complained to CNN that President Donald Trump had “ruined” the Republican Party for him — and that was why he was voting for incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) over the president’s endorsed candidate, state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

CNN Correspondent Arlette Saenz spoke to voters in front of a Plano, Texas, polling station on Tuesday.

Among them was a cross-armed Rodney Hall, who said he was voting for Cornyn “primarily because he’s not supported by Trump.”

“I think he’s ruined my Republican Party, I think he’s divided America. I think he’s bad news,” Hall continued. “And I still lean Republican, so I voted for Cornyn.”

A moment earlier, Saenz heard from a woman named Gena Tatum, who was on the opposite end — she was voting for Paxton because of Trump’s endorsement.

Tatum said she was “torn” on Paxton versus “Cromin” — Saenz jumped in to correct her and say it was “Cornyn” — but that Trump’s endorsement was the “deciding factor.”

“I like who he backs,” Tatum said.

Those interviews happened as Texans were choosing between the two candidates in the GOP primary runoff.

Trump officially endorsed Paxton last week.

“The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump added that Paxton was a “true MAGA Warrior” and a “WINNER” who supports his idea of terminating the filibuster, among other ideas he likes.

The president then told Texans last weekend to remember how “disloyal” Cornyn had been to him when they vote. In particular, Trump said Cornyn didn’t “fight hard enough” for the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote.

Watch above via CNN.

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