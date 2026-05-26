Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton (R) snubbed her estranged husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as she refused to endorse him in the state’s Senate Republican primary runoff.

In an announcement ahead of Tuesday’s elections, Angela Paxton encouraged people to vote for State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R) for Attorney General, James “Jim” Wright for Railroad Commissioner, and Thomas Smith for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 3 — pointedly omitting mention of her estranged husband and his opponent, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Angela Paxton filed for divorce from Ken Paxton after 38 years of marriage in July 2025 on “biblical grounds,” citing “recent discoveries.” She had reportedly accused Ken Paxton of adultery.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” she wrote on X. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

For his part, Ken Paxton cited the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as a contributing factor in their divorce via his own post on X.

While Angela Paxton withheld her endorsement of either candidate, President Donald Trump has endorsed Ken Paxton in the state’s Senate primary.

“TEXAS, REMEMBER! Ken Paxton was a GREAT Attorney General, probably the best in the Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social ahead of Tuesday’s elections. “He was also very loyal to your favorite President, ME, as the Dumocrats played their ultimate game of Weaponization, and failed, BADLY! I LOVE Texas, and WON it all three times, getting, by far, the highest (A Record!) Vote in the History of that Great & Beautiful State.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!