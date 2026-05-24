Trump Tells Texas to Remember How ‘Disloyal’ Sen John Cornyn Was to Him: ‘What More Needs to Be Said???’

Just days after throwing his support behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) in that state’s Senate primary, President Donald Trump told Texas Republicans to never forget how “disloyal” opponent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has been to his MAGA policies, especially the SAVE America Act.

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday, “TEXAS, REMEMBER! Ken Paxton was a GREAT Attorney General, probably the best in the Country. He was also very loyal to your favorite President, ME, as the Dumocrats played their ultimate game of Weaponization, and failed, BADLY! I LOVE Texas, and WON it all three times, getting, by far, the highest (A Record!) Vote in the History of that Great & Beautiful State.”

“Ken’s opponent was VERY disloyal to me, as President, and didn’t fight hard enough for the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT – VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (with exceptions for Military, Illness, Disability, or Travel!). What more needs to be said??? Vote for Ken Paxton on Tuesday, HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump waited until nearly the last minute to make his endorsement in the hotly-contested Republican primary that takes place Tuesday.

Critics argued that Paxton went overboard to promote the SAVE Act in a cynical attempt to curry favor with Trump that ultimately won him the coveted endorsement.

In March, Paxton touted Trump’s favorite legislation, writing, “The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.”

Paxton continued, “The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me—fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in NY in the face of lawfare.”

Some Senate Republicans feared Trump’s Paxton endorsement opened the door for Democrat James Talarico (D-TX) to win in the fall if he runs against the A.G.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was especially harsh in his assessment.

“To call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder,” Tillis told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “This guy is an empty suit and will do us no service by being in the U.S. Congress. I hope that Texans realize how tough [incumbent Senator] John Cornyn is, how pro-Second Amendment he is, how pro-limited government he is, how pro-America first he is. And when they go to the polls on Tuesday, I hope that they know that they have got a great American who deserves reelection, and the other guy is going to be nothing but an anchor on our conference for as long as he’s in the U.S. Senate.”

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