MS NOW Doctor Accuses White House of Putting Out ‘Very Questionable’ Information on Trump’s Health in Scathing Commentary

MS NOW’s Dr. Vin Gupta accused the White House of putting out “very questionable” information on Donald Trump’s health as the president wraps up his third visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in the past year.

“We know the president had a CT scan at his last visit in October, although they didn’t disclose that immediately,” said host Ana Cabrera. “He was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last summer. And in a colonoscopy in July, Trump had a diverticulosis and a benign polyp diagnosis. Is there any of this that would be cause for major concern?”

“From what you just said, no, none of those conditions in and of itself,” Gupta said. “But I think the broader concern here are two-fold. One, will his doctors be honest, Ana, or will they continue to editorialize?”

Gupta continued:

You know, we didn’t know — they didn’t even know — that he had a CT scan. They claimed initially, and they even put out a memo saying he had an MRI. And the president on Air Force One had to say, no, he got a CT scan. How does a physician, especially the physician to the president, not know what advanced imaging their patient is getting? So that, number one. Number two, they last time back in October, they they put out a highly skeptical readout of his physique, claiming that he had an “NFL linebacker’s physique: six-three, about 220.” You know, hard to believe — not credible. And then also sweeping statements on his lab values and his imaging saying that they’re quote unquote, “astonishingly good,” in the past. These are not normal descriptors or readouts of what a physician typically would use when describing their patient’s health. So will they stop editorializing and just be honest and provide real data? We’ll see. But right now it’s been very questionable what they put out.

Gupta mentioned the Montreal cognitive assessment tool Trump talks about at his political rallies.

“He says he aces those tests,” Cabrera said.

“Exactly. And that is not a marker. That’s not what we utilize to assess one’s executive functioning. Are they able to plan, think under pressure, make decisions under pressure? Do they have impulse control? These are what we analyze with finer tools, neurologic tools, to assess executive functioning. Not this scrappy tool that he keeps citing,” Gupta said.

“So there’s a lot of inconsistencies here, but I am not confident we’re going to get honest, non-editorialized medical information today, because that’s not been in keeping with the pattern of his physicians,” Gupta added.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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