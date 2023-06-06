Greg Kelly Speculates Chris Christie Tried to ‘Sabotage’ Trump During 2020 Debate Prep

Greg Kelly panned Chris Christie’s presidential announcement on Tuesday and suggested the former New Jersey governor sabotaged Donald Trump as a member of his debate prep team in 2020.

Christie announced his candidacy just hours before and will challenge frontrunner Trump and several others for the GOP nomination.

Kelly played a handful of clips from the announcement.

“Worst announcement I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kelly said, noting Christie turned away from the camera after he declared. “And his hands were in his pockets! His hands–you make a decision like that, you make a statement like that with your hands in your pockets? Dead on arrival! He was obnoxious as hell, by the way.”

Kelly aired a snippet of Christie attacking Trump, saying he “always finds someone else or something else to blame for whatever goes wrong, but finds every reason to take credit for anything that goes right.”

The host chided Christie over his demeanor.

“Throughout the event, he’s wagging his finger at people,” he continued. “Who talks like this? He’s like a bad coach or something like that, like he’s angry at them.”

Kelly then claimed Christie “tried to trip up Mitt Romney” in the 2012 election because the governor wanted the Republican nominee to lose. He aired a photo of Christie helping Trump with debate prep ahead of a debate with Joe Biden in 2020.

“Here he is with Rudy Giuliani,” he said. “That’s in September of 2020. When did he have this big epiphany about Donald Trump? He tried to help to get him elected. Did he really? Or was he trying to sabotage him? Anyway, not happening, Chris. Sorry.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com