Gutfeld Says Conan is Wrong on Trump and Comedy, It’s The ‘Crying’ and ‘Propagandizing’ Woke Comedians Who Are Ruining It

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld took issue with Conan O’Brien’s declaration that political comedy is basically dead, thanks to Donald Trump.

“You can’t parody something that already has that crazy irregular shape. It’s not possible,” O’Brien told Kara Swisher. “So I always thought that when Trump came along, what a lot of people have to revert to is, ‘Doesn’t he suck? I hate that guy. He’s an asshole.’ And those aren’t jokes.”

On Friday’s The Five, Gutfeld made his own comedic declaration: “This is the funniest time to be alive,” adding that “wokeism is like the biggest, funniest thing ever.” He continued:

But Joe Biden is a perfect target. Hunter [Biden] is a perfect target. Nancy Pelosi. The city’s descent into this criminal farce is a target. Climate change wackos, gender Nazis. All of this stuff is ripe for comedy. But for these guys, it’s Trump or nothing. Instead, you have comedians who are actually crying on air or doing propagandizing videos for vaccines. That’s why I think late-night is in a chaos. Except here, the knives are out for [Jimmy] Fallon, they’re going after Bill Maher, because I think he’s doing the right thing. He is saying, “We are hurting. All of these other people, the caterers, you name it, whatever, because the writers are upset.”

“I like Conan, but he’s a little late to this party,” Gutfeld concluded.

“The truth is, the material about the woke crowd is obviously hilarious, right?” Piers Morgan said. “It’s funnier than anything else out there. You can’t out-funny Trump when he wants to be. He’s funnier than all of them put together.

“But you take like the Bidens, for example. Just the material around the Bidens. I speak as a British person here; it’s objectively hilarious that you ran, 250 years ago, you ran our monarchy out of town. You sent Mad King George packing…If you think what you’ve got now is better than what we gave you, under Mad King George, you are living in cloud cuckoo land. Bring back your monarchy. ”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com