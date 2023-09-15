Lauren Boebert Caught on CCTV Seemingly Getting Extremely Handsy With Man at ‘Beetlejuice’ Performance She Was Booted From
Newly-released CCTV footage appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and her companion getting inappropriately handsy during a performance of Beetlejuice the musical, which she was kicked out of on Sunday.
In the footage, Boebert’s companion — identified by several news outlets to be 46-year-old Quinn Gallagher — could be seen groping Boebert’s chest in the middle of the show, before Boebert appears to place her hand by his crotch and whisper something into his ear.
The clip went viral on social media and sparked uproar.
Boebert and her companion were kicked out of the performance of Beetlejuice on Sunday after the venue allegedly received several complaints about Boebert’s behavior from other members of the audience.
CCTV footage showed Boebert taking flash photographs, dancing, and vaping in the theater, before staff called police and escorted her out of the venue.
While Boebert initially confessed to “laughing and singing too loud” following the incident, her spokesperson denied allegations that the congresswoman had been vaping and blamed the smoke on the theater’s fog machine. A clip released on Thursday, however, showed Boebert inhaling from her vape pen before blowing the smoke into members of the audience seated in front of her.
An incident report claimed Boebert protested, “Do you know who I am?”, “I am on the board,” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” as she was kicked out of the venue.
Watch above via 9NEWS Denver.
