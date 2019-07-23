After over two years of avoiding the public eye, former special counsel Robert Mueller will finally testify before Congress in two hearings on Wednesday to discuss his investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia’s attempts to tamper in the 2016 election.

Mueller’s first hearing will be held before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. and is slated to run until roughly 11:30 p.m. His second appearance on Capitol Hill for the day will begin at 12:00 p.m., after a break, and will be held before the House Intelligence Committee. That hearing is expected to run for two hours.

The Judiciary Committee is chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and the Intel Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Both congressional chairs, who have made a name for themselves for fiercely criticizing Trump and his allies’ ties to Russia, will lead the way in the two facets of Mueller’s prolonged questioning.

It is expected that the former special counsel will be mainly asked about issues relating to questions of obstruction as it relates to Trump by the Judiciary, while alternately answering collusion questions before the Intel Committee.

However, Mueller’s answers are expected to mirror his team’s writing in 448-page investigation — of which a redacted version has been available to the public by the Justice Department since April. Some have predicted that the former special counsel may even read off sections of his report rather than candidly answer questions from lawmakers.

Either way, the event is going to be a must watch. We’ll be streaming it live on Mediaite, so check back here at 8:30 to watch it as it happens.

