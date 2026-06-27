Trump Announces Pick for Next ICE Director

President Donald Trump announced his pick Saturday to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump said he will nominate former Oklahoma State trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director, with the president calling the officer a “PATRIOT” with years of “firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets.”

Trump insisted the Senate “IMMEDIATELY” confirm Schroyer to lead the agency, calling it imperative so that Schroyer and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin can help him “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

Read Trump’s full post below:

I am very pleased to announce that I have nominated Lance Schroyer to be our next ICE Director. Lance has over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma — A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024! Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marine. He is a PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst, including spearheading 287g Law Enforcement partnerships with ICE! Lance has firsthand experience getting Illegal Aliens OFF our streets and, just like ME and our Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, he LOVES the men and women of ICE. Importantly, Lance Schroyer has what it takes to DETAIN AND DEPORT Illegal Alien Criminals, including murders, rapists, and drug traffickers at a rate never seen before! Remember, our Administration has the HIGHEST Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP than ANY other President, by far. It’s not even close! The Senate must CONFIRM Lance, IMMEDIATELY — Do not delay. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s nomination follows Todd Lyons resigning as acting ICE director at the end of May. Lyons had taken over early in Trump’s second term, after Caleb Vitello was reassigned.

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