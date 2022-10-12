House Democrat Rips Pelosi Over Inaction on Stock Trading Bill: ‘I Will Not and Have Not Supported the Speaker’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) isn’t too happy with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over a stalled bill in the House that would ban members from trading individual stocks.

Trading among federal lawmakers has long been a stain on Congress, as members routinely trade shares in companies their committees oversee. Not surprisingly, the practice has been a lucrative one, as members have collectively outperformed the broader stock market.

Pelosi, and her husband Paul, have been among the most prolific traders and even beat the S&P 500 index in 2021.

During Spanberger’s appearance on Wednesday’s Special Report, Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about the legislation.

“One of the things that you were trying to do was pass this TRUST In Congress Act, he began. “That failed. Speaker Pelosi talked about that, said there was an effort to make a better bill. Are you mad about that?”

“The American people are mad about it,” she replied. “Chip Roy – Republican from Texas – and I have worked on this legislation since the early days of Covid. We put forth a bill, straightforward. Members of Congress should not be selling individual stocks. Put it in a blind trust. Trade in mutual funds.”

She added, “The Speaker has employed stall tactic after stall tactic in order to keep delaying what’s potentially a vote on any bill that would ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks.”

Baier said her opponent has noted Democrats control Congress and yet are still unable to pass the bill.

“And here the Speaker, unfortunately, doesn’t support it, which is why I will not and have not supported the Speaker,” Spanberger replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com