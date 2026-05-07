Trump Demands ‘Lunatic’ Hakeem Jeffries Be ‘Charged with INCITING VIOLENCE’ in Truth Social Rant

President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries be “charged with INCITING VIOLENCE” in a Truth Social post that implied the Democratic lawmaker’s rhetoric was linked to the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting in April.

Taking to social media, the president shared an online meme that placed a CCTV still of the moment shooting suspect Allen Cole rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the event side-by-side with an image of Jeffries at a party presser about redistricting efforts four days earlier, on April 21.

At the presser, Jeffries stood beside a poster showing Trump’s face that reads: “Maximum warfare everywhere all the time.”

Captioning the images, the president wrote on Thursday: “This lunatic, Hakeem “Low IQ” Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE! The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country. President DJT”

Jeffries already defended the phrasing in a presser held two days after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in response to criticism of the rhetoric by GOP lawmakers.

“I don’t give a damn about the criticism.” Jeffries said of the phrase, which he argued was borrowed from a source quote in a 2025 New York Times article specifically referencing political battles over congressional maps.

Earlier this week, Trump questioned why Jeffries was not “subject to Impeachment” after the New York Democrat criticized the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” over its ruling that race-based gerrymandering violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

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