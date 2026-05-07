Bill O’Reilly warned President Donald Trump that the midterms “are lost” if he doesn’t understand “the growing anger” in the United States over the current Iran war.

O’Reilly joined NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich on Wednesday where he argued Americans are having a tough time grappling with the ongoing conflict, as well as stagnant inflation and rising gas prices.

“You know the president very well. Are you hearing anything about what he wants to do?” Pavlich asked O’Reilly.

“No, because it changes every hour on the hour,” O’Reilly said, noting the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

President Donald Trump said this week that there is a potential deal in place to end the war and further nuclear-based negotiations.

“President Trump has got to understand — he’s a smart man — the growing anger in the United States. And people, $5 a gallon — they don’t really understand this Iran stuff anyway, very complicated — and so the president knows he’s got to move on it, or the midterms are lost. So that’s where we are,” O’Reilly said on Wednesday.

The former Fox News host added that it’s “valid” for Trump to want to finish the job in Iran, but this does not change the growing annoyance Americans feel over the delayed conflict.

Everyone though, O’Reilly argued, should be behind preventing Iran from enriching uranium.

“Every American should be for it. What kind of moron are you if your gas problem overtakes of a nuclear device? However, once you hear over and over and over and over, something that turns out to be delayed, then people get angry. They’re starting to get annoyed. And that’s what’s happening,” he said.

Recent polling, including from ABC-The Washington Post-Ipsos last week, has shown slipping support for the Iran war among Americans, though Trump has held stronger support among Republicans and his MAGA base.

O’Reilly argued Trump needs to follow through on his promise to prevent Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon, but he and Republicans also need to take into account public sentiment.

“The growing anger of Americans not understanding what’s happening, because it changes so often, that is a political calculation that has to be taken into account,” he said. “It’s not all about just bombing the hell out of somebody. It’s about making sure that we get what the president promised. That is, Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon. That is the key to all of this.”

O’Reilly has still argued Republicans will get “slaughtered” in the midterms if they choose to shun Trump.

“If you think that you can cut loose the most charismatic, populist president of the last 50 years, you’re crazy. You can’t,” he told NewsNation this week. “And if you try, you’re going to get slaughtered.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

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