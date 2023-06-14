House Democrat Throws Down With Trump’s Fmr. DHS Over Family Separation Policy: ‘There Are Still Children…Who Have Not Been Found!’

Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) clashed with Chad Wolf as he interrogated the former Trump Secretary of Homeland Security on whether he backed the migrant family separation policy.

The clash took place during a House Homeland Security hearing on the border, where Goldman brought up the Trump-era policy while talking about migrant children who’ve gone missing in America. When asked if he supported the policy, Wolf refused to say at first, referring to his tenure at the DHS until the end of the administration.

“Did you not… urge the councilor to the attorney general to implement the family separation policy? To increase prosecution of family-unit parents and separate family units?” Goldman asked.

“I don’t believe. No” Wolf answered.

As Goldman confronted Wolf with his email records, he turned to Wolf and asked “you’re saying right here, right now that you did not support the family separation policy?”

“That was not your question,” Wolf protested.

“I’m asking it right now,” Goldman continued. “Is that your testimony?”

Wolf answered that the Trump administration “implemented a number of policies in the administration.” When Goldman once again asked if Wolf supported that family separation policy, Wolf said “We had no family separation policy at the department.”

“Really?” Goldman asked. He proceeded to delve into the legal history surrounding the policy before it was the subject of a 2018 federal court injunction.

The injunction ordered the reunification of migrant families, yet Goldman remarked “There are still children who were separated at the border from their parents who have not been found because this zero-tolerance policy — which ultimately ended up separating parents and children — did not create any mechanism to account for that separation in order to track the children!”

Watch above via PBS.

