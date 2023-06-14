Biden Campaign Opting NOT to Tap into Potential Goldmine of Fundraising Off of Trump Indictment Per Report

Joe Biden‘s presidential re-election campaign has made a pointed decision not to fundraise off of Donald Trump‘s legal woes, even though CNN reported that doing so would be a “potential goldmine.”

“[The Biden campaign] decided not to fundraise off of this, and that is, indeed, a deliberate decision,” reported Jeremy Diamond. “They think that, ultimately, the risks of doing so outweigh the potential benefits, even though typically, as you noted Dana, you would look at that as a potential gold mine for a political opponent to fundraise off this and remind their supporters of the stakes of the election.”

Earlier in his report, Diamond stressed that President Biden has made it a point not to even comment on Trump’s indictment.

“What we know is, as soon as news of this indictment dropped, the White House already had a very carefully formulated strategy for how they would approach this, and that would be to simply not comment on this,” Diamond said. “It’s important to note that this White House views this as a responsibility of the president, who, as the head of the executive branch, you know, has oversight over the justice department and, therefore, doesn’t want to be seen as interfering with its independence. In fact, restoring that independence was a key goal for the president when he came into office.

“But it’s also very much a strategy as well, where, you know, this White House doesn’t want to feed Republican attacks that this is some kind of a politicized prosecution, trying to maintain as much distance as possible. And that has extended to the Democratic National Committee and the president’s re-election campaign, both of which have been entirely silent on this subject.”

Trump is painting his case as one of political persecution and is using that sentiment to bring in campaign dollars. After Tuesday’s arraignment, Trump held a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ., where he said, “Today, we witness the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.”

CNN reported that the Trump camp brought in more than $2 million from the Bedminster fundraiser alone. The campaign has not said how much it brought in from fundraising emails sent out Tuesday, that appealed to donors to “Please make a contribution to peacefully stand with me and SAVE the greatest country in history – for 1,500% impact.”

