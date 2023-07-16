RFK Jr. Laughably Denies On-Camera Claim That Covid Was ‘Ethnically Targeted’ to Spare Jews

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attempted to walk back his conspiratorial insinuations that the coronavirus was genetically tailored to spare the lives of Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews while endangering other races.

The New York Post released footage from the raucous press dinner held last week by the longshot Democratic Party candidate known for his various conspiracy theories. In a tangent about how the U.S. and China have funded the creation of “ethnically-targeted microbes,” Kennedy asserted “there is an argument that [Covid] is ethnically targeted. Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately.”

“The races that are most immune to Covid-19, because of the genetic structure and the genetic differentials among different races,” said Kennedy. “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know if that was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the ethnic and racial differential in the impact to that. We do know the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons.”

Following the Post’s publication of these comments, Kennedy released a Twitter thread objecting to their headline of how he claimed Covid was “targeted to spare Jews.” He also slammed the outlet for releasing an “OFF-THE-RECORD conversation to smear me by association with an outlandish conspiracy theory.”

I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews. In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons. I do not believe and never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered.

The @nypost story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews. I accurately pointed out — during an off-the-record conversation — that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

This cynical maneuver is consistent with the mainstream media playbook to discredit me as a crank — and by association, to discredit revelations of genuine corruption and collusion. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

As I describe in my new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up,” ethnically targeted bioweapons are real, and history makes clear there is no population who should be more concerned about a thing like that than people of Jewish and African descent. #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

That's what I just told Michael @shellenberger on the phone: "My point was that what they're doing is horrendous. Instead of being at war, we should be signing treaties for peace and for controlling bioweapons." — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2023

