House Republican Calls For Howard Lutnick to be Questioned On Epstein By Congress

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called for Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding new revelations about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, including an apparent photo of the two of them together that the Justice Department tried to scrub.

Mace shared a social media post about the alleged image that said, “The DOJ removed this photo of what appears to be Howard Lutnick. You can still access it on Jmail.” Mace replied to the post, adding, “Howard Lutnick should take questions from the Oversight committee.”

Howard Lutnick should take questions from the Oversight committee. https://t.co/fbzRXOvXEX — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 27, 2026

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Wednesday it’s “very possible” Lutnick will be called in to answer questions.

Lutnick created an outcry of anger over his contradictory statements regarding his connection to Epstein. The Trump cabinet member told the New York Post last fall he had dinner once with Epstein, who was his next-door neighbor, and was so creeped out by him he and his wife vowed to stay away from them on.

MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly called that a “bold-faced lie” following the latest Epstein file dumps showing Lutnick and Epstein kept a much closer and long-term relationship.

“Like, not only was he in a room with him, he went to the guy’s island! He started a business with him, reports CBS! I mean, about as bold as you could get,” Kelly fumed on her show last week, adding:

I’m not saying he should step down, he shouldn’t step down, but he should take responsibility for his lie. Not just to anybody, but to [New York Post podcaster] Miranda Devine, who most of us on the right love and respect. He humiliated her, lied right to her face, and he had to have known at some level this was going to come out, and he owes her an apology, and he owes the rest of us an apology for lying to our faces.

“I will tell you, it’s fine if he doesn’t step down – I don’t believe one word that comes out of his mouth from this point forward. Not one word. Not one word,” concluded the influential podcaster.

