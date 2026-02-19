Megyn Kelly Shreds Trump Commerce Secretary for ‘Lying to Our Faces’ About Epstein: ‘This is Supposed to Be a More Transparent Administration!’

Megyn Kelly tore into U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick for lying about his relationship with the late serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday, declaring that she would not “believe one word that comes out of his mouth from this point forward.”

During a discussion on The Megyn Kelly Show about Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein – which was revealed this month to have been much more extensive than Lutnick previously disclosed – Kelly criticized the Trump administration official for having “the nerve to lie about it.”

🚨 WATCH: @megynkelly delivers a message to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for lying about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein: "What President Trump doesn't need is a liar in the position of Commerce Secretary… and it was such a bald-faced lie… I don't believe one word… pic.twitter.com/1ocrtMduIG — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 19, 2026

“Why would you be so reckless, and where’s your damn apology?” asked Kelly. “You make yourself into a James Clapper. This is supposed to be a more transparent administration, and what President Trump doesn’t need is a liar in the position of commerce secretary, about something as serious as your connections with Jeffrey Epstein, and it was such a bold-faced lie.”

She protested, “Like, not only was he in a room with him, he went to the guy’s island! He started a business with him, reports CBS! I mean, about as bold as you could get.”

“I’m not saying he should step down, he shouldn’t step down, but he should take responsibility for his lie,” Kelly argued. “Not just to anybody, but to [New York Post podcaster] Miranda Devine, who most of us on the right love and respect. He humiliated her, lied right to her face, and he had to have known at some level this was going to come out, and he owes her an apology, and he owes the rest of us an apology for lying to our faces.”

She concluded, “I will tell you, it’s fine if he doesn’t step down– I don’t believe one word that comes out of his mouth from this point forward. Not one word. Not one word.”

Despite suggesting in October that he had cut ties with Epstein following a “disgusting” encounter in 2005, Lutnick continued to have a relationship with the convicted sex offender for years afterwards, even bringing his children to Epstein’s infamous “pedophile island” Little Saint James in 2012, years after Epstein had already been convicted for procuring a child for prostitution.

News of Lutnick’s visit to the island sparked backlash among conservatives, including Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who told NewsNation, “As a mom, I wouldn’t sit and have lunch with a convicted pedophile. I don’t think that’s something that I would personally do, but that’s my personal choice.”

CBS News also reported this month that Lutnick and Epstein had been in business together as recently as 2014.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!