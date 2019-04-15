Pelosi Rejects Socialism: ‘That Is Not the View of the Democratic Party’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rejected the idea of socialism becoming the economic system of the United States during her interview with 60 Minutes Sunday night.

Lesley Stahl asked Pelosi about the party’s push for progressive policies, which has led Republicans to accuse Democrats of wanting to implement a socialist platform.

“Well, as I understand it, the progressives want radical change,” Stahl said. “They want to get rid of ObamaCare and replace it with Medicare for All. I was under the impression that you had said that you do not favor Medicare for all, that A.C.A., ObamaCare, is better.”

“Well, Affordable Care Act is better than Medicare, there’s no question about that. The Affordable Care Act benefits are better. Medicare doesn’t have a catastrophic plan, so if you want Medicare for All, you’re going to have to change Medicare. And, let’s take a look at that,” Pelosi said.

“Well, Medicare for All— it’s not only being pushed by some members of your caucus, but also some of the presidential candidates. And it is allowing the president to say you’re all socialists,” Stahl said.

“Do you know that when we did — when Medicare was done by the Congress at the time, under Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan said Medicare will lead us to a socialist dictatorship. This is an ongoing theme of the Republicans. However, I do reject socialism as a economic system,” Pelosi explained. “If people have that view, that’s their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party.”

During the same interview, Pelosi also appeared to minimize the influence of some in her party, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“You have these wings– AOC, and her group on one side,” Stahl said.

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi replied.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com