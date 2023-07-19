‘How Many… Times Has This Dude Been Sued?’ Former RNC Chair Mocks Trump For Saying He Never Knew What a Subpoena Was

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele rolled his eyes as he and Ari Melber discussed Donald Trump‘s suggestion that he didn’t know what a subpoena was before the DOJ started investigating him.

Ari Melber rolled tape of Trump telling supporters he doesn’t know about this subpoena business.

“I didn’t know practically what a subpoena was, and grand juries, and all of this,” Trump said. “Now I’m, like, becoming an expert. I have no choice because we have to. It’s a disgrace.”

“It’s laughable. How many guys has this dude — times has this dude been sued? He doesn’t know what a subpoena is? ‘I practically don’t know what a subpoena is,'” Steele said, rolling his eyes and mocking Trump while Melber tried to keep from cracking up.

“And so, that’s the deflection lie,” Steele continued. “That’s the, ‘Oh my God, they’re doing something to me I’m just so unfamiliar with,’ right? You are a New York real estate tycoon, as you like to tell us — a billionaire. You mean to tell me, in all the times you’ve been running your companies, you’ve never received a subpoena? I think that’s pretty well-documented at this point.

“But, here’s the rub, very much to your point. It’s how he wants to get out in front, he wants to continue to play the victim to, that audience that eats it whole, completely digesting it, with all the pits and rind included. They take it all in. If Donald Trump gets up and tells them that, ‘I didn’t know, there’s a moon that circled the earth,’ they’d believe it.”

Earlier, Melber said Trump “needs to try to prove his argument of selective prosecution. And I’m saying this in all seriousness — I’m not making a joke here — it is a good thing. It tells you something positive about America that if the truth gets out, he’s worried it will still cut into his ability to run for president. Meaning, yeah, he’s got all these loyalists. But you know what? He’s got to lie about this because he’s worried if the truth got out — if this wasn’t selective prosecution, that it was evidence-based — he would lose another point, and another.”

